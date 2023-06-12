Safe (SAFE) Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Safe has a market cap of $99.30 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $4.77 or 0.00018272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00108326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00033650 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000477 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.69036172 USD and is up 23.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

