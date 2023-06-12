SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.50.

SALRF remained flat at $43.70 during trading hours on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

