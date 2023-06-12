Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) vs. Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) Critical Contrast

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Invacare alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -16.72% -94.34% -10.81% Sanara MedTech -18.67% -25.60% -18.26%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $45.84 million 7.24 -$7.94 million ($1.25) -31.70

This table compares Invacare and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sanara MedTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Invacare and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Invacare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.