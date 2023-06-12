Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in May

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sandfire Resources America Trading Up 12.4 %
Shares of SRAFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,199. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
About Sandfire Resources America
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources America (SRAFF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.