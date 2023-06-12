Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in May

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sandfire Resources America Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of SRAFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,199. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

