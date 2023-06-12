SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 0.2% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20,788.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.47. 521,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,831. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $218.61 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.66 and its 200 day moving average is $266.56.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.