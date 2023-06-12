Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 948.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.13. 2,963,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,867. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

