SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 263.4% from the May 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. 137,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.