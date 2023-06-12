Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in May

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHERF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Sherritt International stock remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About Sherritt International
Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherritt International (SHERF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.