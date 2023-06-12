Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in May

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHERF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Sherritt International stock remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

