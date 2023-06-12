Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.78.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.77 and a 200-day moving average of $228.73. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $154.45 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.