Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.78.
SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Shockwave Medical stock opened at $294.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.77 and a 200-day moving average of $228.73. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $154.45 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
