Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.84) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON RWS opened at GBX 258 ($3.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 323.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($126,305.32). In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). Also, insider Candida (Candy) Davies acquired 20,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,169.07). Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

