Short Interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Rises By 271.4%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of FRLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 62,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,067. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

