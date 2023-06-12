Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Grows By 289.2%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,127,200 shares, a growth of 289.2% from the May 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.0 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $5.37 on Monday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
