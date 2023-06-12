Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Grows By 289.2%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,127,200 shares, a growth of 289.2% from the May 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,409.0 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $5.37 on Monday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Featured Stories

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

