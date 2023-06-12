Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Grows By 500.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. 2,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

