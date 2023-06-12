Short Interest in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Rises By 400.0%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCYGY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $53.39.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

