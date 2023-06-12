Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Drops By 85.2%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pigeon Trading Up 2.6 %

PGENY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Pigeon has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

