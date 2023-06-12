Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Drops By 85.2%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pigeon Trading Up 2.6 %
PGENY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Pigeon has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.
About Pigeon
