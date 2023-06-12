Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Decreases By 99.5%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEVGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

