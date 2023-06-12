Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Rises By 900.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

SMA Solar Technology stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

