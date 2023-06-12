Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Rises By 900.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 4.9 %
SMA Solar Technology stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.
About SMA Solar Technology
