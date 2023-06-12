Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW) Increases By 900.0%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 8,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,148. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TC Biopharm stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its products pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19; TCB009 for the GI-tract cancer treatment; and TCB005/TCB006 that are allogeneic co-stimulatory GD-T CAR pre-clinical drug candidates would target antigens expressed on various solid tumor types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.