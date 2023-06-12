Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Expands By 214.6%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 214.6% from the May 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vivos Stock Performance
Shares of Vivos stock remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 274,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
Vivos Company Profile
