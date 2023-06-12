Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $2.84 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.17. 8,621,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,120. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.39.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

