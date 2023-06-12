Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 1,610 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,064 shares of company stock worth $32,536,865. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.35. 22,091,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,516,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

