Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,700. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

