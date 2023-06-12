Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.7 %

SBGI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 298,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,259. The company has a market capitalization of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

