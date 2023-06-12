Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

SLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of SLDP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 538,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,600. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 137.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Solid Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

