SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $161.42.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

