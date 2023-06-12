Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Trading Down 3.3%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $138.65 and last traded at $138.65. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXSF. Peel Hunt upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.88.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Featured Stories

