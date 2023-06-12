StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.