StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
