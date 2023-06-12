StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

