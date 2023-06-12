StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN AMPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
