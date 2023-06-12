StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FORD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.02. 5,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

