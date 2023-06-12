StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Down 0.6 %

MTEX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.87%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

