StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $167,533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Triton International by 140.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Triton International by 725.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

