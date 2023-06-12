Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 477.5% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5096 per share. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

