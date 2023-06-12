Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Strattec Security Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Strattec Security stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.
