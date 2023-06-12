Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 649,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

