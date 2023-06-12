Surience Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 855.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 370,333 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

