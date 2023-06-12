Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.83. 149,657,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,159,984. The company has a market capitalization of $791.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.96. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.11.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

