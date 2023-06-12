Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,523,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $5.43 on Monday, reaching $249.83. 149,657,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,159,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.96. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $791.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

