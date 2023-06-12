The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,056,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.