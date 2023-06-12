The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 9,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.83.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

