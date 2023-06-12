The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 9,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.