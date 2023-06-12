The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HD traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.90. 4,456,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,801. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

