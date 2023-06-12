The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Boosted by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.72. 1,833,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

