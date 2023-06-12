The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.7% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.18 on Monday, reaching $244.94. 1,026,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.58.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

