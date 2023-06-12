The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.49% of Walt Disney worth $2,358,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $375,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,343,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

