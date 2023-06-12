Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires Shares of 334,278 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 334,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 6.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,718. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

