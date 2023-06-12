Tillman Hartley LLC Buys Shares of 245,956 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 245,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821,851 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,811 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,487,000 after acquiring an additional 398,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after acquiring an additional 391,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. 673,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,789. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

