Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $281,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. 901,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,646. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

