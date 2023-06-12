Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases Shares of 10,486 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,739,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.