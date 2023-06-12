Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases Shares of 125,370 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $46.47. 136,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,342. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

