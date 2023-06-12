Tillman Hartley LLC Takes $979,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

