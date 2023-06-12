Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.62. 3,793,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,939. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $398.68. The firm has a market cap of $302.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

