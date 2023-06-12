Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA) Short Interest Up 1,433.3% in May

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Stock Performance

TCOA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 96,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Trajectory Alpha Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Get Trajectory Alpha Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 114.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 49.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 142.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Company Profile

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajectory Alpha Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.